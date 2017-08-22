Play

Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Reinstated from DL ahead of start

The Yankees activated Tanaka (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list in advance of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Tigers.

Tanaka missed just a little more than the minimum 10 days with right shoulder inflammation, but the Yankees cleared him to rejoin the rotation without requiring a rehab assignment beforehand after he looked strong during a 37-pitch bullpen session Friday. In preparation for Tanaka's return to the rotation, the Yankees optioned Jordan Montgomery -- who started Friday against the Red Sox -- to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Assuming Tanaka comes out of his outing Tuesday without incident, he'll line up for a second start in Sunday's series finale with the Mariners.

