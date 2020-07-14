Tanaka continues to feel no concussion symptoms and hopes to throw a bullpen session soon, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Tanaka was struck in the head by a liner off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton back on July 4 and was rushed to the hospital, but he escaped with merely a mild concussion and hasn't felt any symptoms since being discharged that day. The lost practice time will likely impact his workload early in the season, though the amount of pitches he throws in his next bullpen session should give a clearer idea of where he stands.