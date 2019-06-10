Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Returns from paternity leave
Tanaka returned from the paternity list as expected Monday ahead of his scheduled start against the Mets.
Tanaka's start was pushed back from Sunday due to the birth of his daughter. Nestor Cortes was optioned to clear a spot for him on the roster.
