Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Returns to Japan
Tanaka returned to Japan with his family late in March, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Many foreign-born players are returning to their countries of origin, so this is not surprising or cause for alarm. The Yankees are not keeping close tabs on Tanaka, as he usually dictates his own preparations during the offseason.
