Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Saddled with loss in quality start

Tanaka (10-8) took the loss Monday as the Yankees were blanked 7-0 by the Rangers, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.

The right-hander didn't pitch badly, tossing 68 of 103 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth quality start in his last five trips to the mound, but the Yankees' offense went uncharacteristically silent. Tanaka will carry a 4.42 ERA and 133:39 K:BB through 163 innings into his next outing Sunday in Boston.