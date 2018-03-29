Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Scheduled to start Friday

Tanaka will take the mound against Toronto on Friday for his regular-season debut, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Tanaka will follow Luis Severino in the rotation, who earned the Opening Day nod. The right-hander posted a 4.74 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with a career-high 194 strikeouts over 178.1 innings last season. Following Friday's outing, Tanaka's next start is expected to come against Baltimore on Thursday.

