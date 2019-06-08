Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Scheduled to start Monday

Tanaka will return from the paternity list to start Monday against the Mets, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Tanaka had been scheduled to start Sunday but will remain in New York with his wife and newborn daughter. He'll now get a two-start week next week, facing the Mets on Monday and pitching against the White Sox over the weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories