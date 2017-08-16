Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Scheduled to throw Wednesday

Tanaka (shoulder) is slated to play catch and throw long toss Wednesday, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.

Tanaka was placed on the DL after experiencing inflammation in his right shoulder, but fortunately it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. Because the move was retroactive to his start last Wednesday, the 28-year-old will first be eligible to be activated during the club's weekend series in Boston, though manager Joe Girardi indicated such a move would be unlikely. With Luis Cessa (ribs) also hitting the DL, either Caleb Smith or Bryan Mitchell appear to be the favorite to fill in for Tanaka.