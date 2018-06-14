Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Sent home sick Wednesday
Tanaka (hamstring) was sent home from Wednesday's game against the Nationals due to an inner ear infection, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Fortunately, manager Aaron Boone didn't seem concerned about the issue, noting that he doesn't believe it will mess with Tanaka's return timetable. "Not concerned," Boone said. "It's just a little virus that he's dealing with. So we're hoping it's not anything too serious. I don't think it is. I think he's getting what he needs to do to get well and it shouldn't be too long." Tanaka is currently working his way back from a pair of low-grade hamstring strains and is hoping to return prior to the All-Star Game on July 17.
