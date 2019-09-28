Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Set for abbreviated outing Sunday

Tanaka will pitch a shortened outing Sunday and could be used behind an opener, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Tanaka is currently listed as the Yankees' probable starter for Sunday's season finale against Texas but the club may elect to pitch him behind an opener instead. Regardless of how he is used, Tanaka will be on a limited pitch count, though it is unclear how long he will be allowed to remain in the game. The Yankees have little at stake in their remaining two games, so Tanaka's appearance is being treated as a warmup before the start of the postseason.