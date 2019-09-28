Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Set for abbreviated outing Sunday
Tanaka will pitch a shortened outing Sunday and could be used behind an opener, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Tanaka is currently listed as the Yankees' probable starter for Sunday's season finale against Texas but the club may elect to pitch him behind an opener instead. Regardless of how he is used, Tanaka will be on a limited pitch count, though it is unclear how long he will be allowed to remain in the game. The Yankees have little at stake in their remaining two games, so Tanaka's appearance is being treated as a warmup before the start of the postseason.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Cruises to 11th win•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Moved up a day•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Struggles again Friday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Yields four runs in four innings•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Saddled with loss in quality start•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Dominates Mariners for 10th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...