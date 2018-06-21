Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Set for bullpen session Sunday

Tanaka (hamstring) threw off flat ground Wednesday and will toss a bullpen session prior to Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This will mark Tanaka's first time throwing off a mound since being placed on the disabled list June 9 with mild strains in both his hamstrings. Tanaka remains confident that he will be able to return to the fold prior to the All-Star break, but there will be a better sense of his status following this weekend's throwing session.