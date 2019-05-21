Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Set for Thursday's start

Tanaka (shin) has been confirmed as the probable starter for Thursday's game in Baltimore, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

He was struck in the right leg by a groundball in his last start, but it doesn't appear that he will need to skip a start or have his next start pushed back. Tanaka has a 2.31 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 23 strikeouts over 23.1 innings in four May starts.

