Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Set to remain with Yankees
Tanaka will remain with the Yankees for the final three years of his contract.
Tanaka had the opportunity to opt out this offseason, but will instead remain in New York, citing his desire to bring another World Series Championship back to the Yankees organization. The 2017 campaign was his fourth in New York and he finished with a record of 13-12 in 30 games, with a 4.74 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. Tanaka is owed $67 million over the final three years of his deal and will look to build off a strong postseason showing.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Will start Game 1 on Friday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Tabbed as Game 3 starter•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Racks up 15 punchouts Friday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Crushed for seven earned runs in Friday defeat•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Will not start Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Fans eight in 12th win•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...