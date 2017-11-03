Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Set to remain with Yankees

Tanaka will remain with the Yankees for the final three years of his contract.

Tanaka had the opportunity to opt out this offseason, but will instead remain in New York, citing his desire to bring another World Series Championship back to the Yankees organization. The 2017 campaign was his fourth in New York and he finished with a record of 13-12 in 30 games, with a 4.74 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. Tanaka is owed $67 million over the final three years of his deal and will look to build off a strong postseason showing.