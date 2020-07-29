Tanaka (concussion) is scheduled to start Saturday against the Red Sox, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

As expected, Tanaka is set to make his season debut this weekend after missing the beginning of the campaign while working back from a concussion. The right-hander threw 35-to-40 pitches in a simulated game last weekend, so he'll presumably be on a pitch count for his first start of the shortened 2020 season.