Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Set to return Tuesday

Manager Joe Girardi announced that Tanaka (shoulder) is lined up to start Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network reports.

Tanaka's successful bullpen session Friday was enough to convince Girardi and company that he's ready to return to the Yankees' rotation. Some shoulder fatigue landed Tanaka on the DL earlier in the month, but the added rest during his time on the shelf has gotten him ready for the home stretch of the season. He will be tested upon his return, however, as Tanaka has a 5.81 road ERA this season and is set to face a Tigers lineup that has shown major pop on occasion in the second half.