Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Shaky outing vs. Baltimore

Tanaka surrendered five runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings Monday against the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.

Tanaka allowed just one run through the first five innings of his night, though the Orioles struck for five runs in the sixth, four of which belonged to 30-year-old right-hander. Perhaps he pounded the strike zone too much in this one, firing 60 of 92 pitches for strikes. Tanaka owns a 4.93 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 110:34 K:BB over 129.2 innings this season following Monday's night's performance.