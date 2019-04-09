Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Sharp again

Tanaka didn't factor into the decision against the Astros on Monday, giving up just one earned run on three hits over six innings, striking out three and walking two as the Yankees fell 4-3.

He didn't get the win as Zack Britton was tagged with a blown save, but Tanaka continues to cruise to start the season as he's now given up just three earned runs over his first three starts, giving him a 1.47 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP through 18.1 innings. It's been a badly needed early-season showing from the right-hander as the Yankees continue to push forward without the services of ace Luis Severino (shoulder). Tanaka is scheduled to take the mound next at home against the White Sox on Sunday.