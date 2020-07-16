Tanaka (concussion) looked "crisp" during a 30-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Tanaka's velocity sat around 88-91 mph as he reportedly pitched at a higher intensity than expected. He's scheduled to throw another bullpen session Sunday before hopefully progressing to face live hitters next week. While Tanaka is making encouraging progress, it's still unclear when he'll be ready for game action.
