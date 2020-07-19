Tanaka (concussion) completed a bullpen session Sunday and is expected to face hitters Tuesday, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.
The 31-year-old returned to the mound for the first time Thursday since suffering a concussion in early July, and he's apparently ready to face hitters again after two strong bullpen sessions. Manager Aaron Boone previously indicated he would be a "little surprised" if Tanaka takes his first turn through the rotation, and that outlook should remain the same until the team indicates otherwise.
