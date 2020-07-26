Tanaka (concussion) is expected to throw 35-40 pitches in a simulated game Sunday and could start Friday against the Red Sox, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Tanaka continues to work his way back from the concussion he suffered July 4, with Sunday's sim game potentially representing the final test before the right-hander rejoins the rotation. If Tanaka does make it back Friday, he will have missed only one start.