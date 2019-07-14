Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Snags sixth win
Tanaka (6-5) secured the win after surrendering two runs on four hits while striking out five over six innings Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Tanaka gave up a pair of solo homers in the fifth inning, but he managed to keep Toronto off the board for the remainder of his outing. The 30-year-old right-hander had given up 10 runs over his last two starts heading into Sunday's series finale, so it was positive to see him turn things around on the hill. He'll head into his next outing with a 3.81 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 95:25 K:BB across 111 innings.
