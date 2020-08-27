Tanaka allowed three hits and no walks while striking out four across five scoreless innings in the second game of the team's doubleheader Wednesday against Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.

Tanaka dominated the Braves, allowing only a trio of singles in his five innings of work. He was pulled after only 66 pitches, but felt as if he was running out of energy after the relatively few number of pitches, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Tanaka has completed five innings of work in only two of his five starts this season, though they have been high quality, as he's maintained a 3.48 ERA with a 17:3 K:BB across 20.2 frames. He is in line to draw his next start Tuesday against Tampa Bay.