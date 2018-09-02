Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Spins seven effective frames in win

Tanaka (10-5) recorded the victory Saturday by throwing seven innings, allowing just one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out six in the Yankees' win over the Tigers.

The righty delivered back-to-back outings of at least seven frames for the first time all season, following the loss he suffered Monday to the White Sox. He handled Detroit with much more precision, notching a strike on 67 of 96 pitches, including 15 whiffs (10 on his splitter). Tanaka will carry a serviceable 3.83 ERA, 9.0 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9 into his scheduled Friday visit to the Mariners.