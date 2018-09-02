Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Spins seven effective frames in win
Tanaka (10-5) recorded the victory Saturday by throwing seven innings, allowing just one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out six in the Yankees' win over the Tigers.
The righty delivered back-to-back outings of at least seven frames for the first time all season, following the loss he suffered Monday to the White Sox. He handled Detroit with much more precision, notching a strike on 67 of 96 pitches, including 15 whiffs (10 on his splitter). Tanaka will carry a serviceable 3.83 ERA, 9.0 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9 into his scheduled Friday visit to the Mariners.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Fans seven, saddled with loss•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Delivers quality start in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Whiffs six in losing effort•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Knocked around by Rangers•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Strikes out nine in short outing•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Strikes out eight Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...