Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Start shortened by delay

Tanaka allowed two runs on five hits and three walks over four innings during Wednesday's 7-5 win against the Diamondbacks. He struck out four and didn't qualify for the decision.

Tanaka started the day with four scoreless frames but gave up two singles to start fifth before a rain delay ended his outing, and both baserunners came around to score after play was resumed. The 30-year-old has a 4.78 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 106:32 K:BB through 124.1 innings and next lines up to pitch Monday at Baltimore.