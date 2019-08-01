Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Start shortened by delay
Tanaka allowed two runs on five hits and three walks over four innings during Wednesday's 7-5 win against the Diamondbacks. He struck out four and didn't qualify for the decision.
Tanaka started the day with four scoreless frames but gave up two singles to start fifth before a rain delay ended his outing, and both baserunners came around to score after play was resumed. The 30-year-old has a 4.78 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 106:32 K:BB through 124.1 innings and next lines up to pitch Monday at Baltimore.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Hit hard in loss•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Picks up seventh win•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Snags sixth win•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: No decision in shaky outing•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Records two outs Saturday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: No-decision despite quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...