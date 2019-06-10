Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Start vs. Mets postponed
Tanaka's scheduled start against the Mets on Monday has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Tuesday, with Tanaka pitching Game 1 and James Paxton getting the ball for Game 2, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. In 13 starts this season, Tanaka owns a 3.42 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 67:19 K:BB in 76.1 frames.
