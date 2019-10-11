Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Starting Game 1 of ALCS

Tanaka has been named the starting pitcher for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday against Houston, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Tanaka looked sharp in his lone playoff start in Game 2 of the ALDS, fanning seven while allowing just one run over five solid innings against Minnesota. He'll have a chance to ensure the Yankees get off to a strong start in Game 1 of the ALCS.

More News
Our Latest Stories