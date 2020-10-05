Tanaka will start Game 3 of the ALDS against the Rays on Wednesday, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com reports.

Tanaka was knocked around by the Indians in his first start of the 2020 postseason, surrendering six runs over four innings of work. Despite a rough showing Thursday, the right-hander was reliable for New York during the regular season, posting a 3.56 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with a 44:8 K:BB across 48 frames. The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole in Game 1 and Deivi Garcia in Game 2.