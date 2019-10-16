Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Starting Game 4

Tanaka will start Game 4 of the ALCS against the Astros on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wednesday's rainout means the Yankees can go back to their Game 1 starter on full rest for Game 4. Tanaka is a good bet to help the Yankees dig out of a 2-1 hole given that he's allowed just one run one four hits in 11 innings this postseason.

