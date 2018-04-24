Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Stifles Twins for third win of season
Tanaka (3-2) tossed 6.2 innings of one-run ball en route to a win Monday against the Twins, allowing three hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Tanaka bounced back nicely from a pair of poor appearances, allowing just four men past first base as he stifled the offense for most of the night. He perhaps could've gone deeper into the game, leaving after just 91 pitches, but he still delivered his deepest start of the season. Tanaka allowed 12 total runs over the aforementioned pair of outings, but he's delivered quality starts in his other three despite his 5.28 ERA. He's next scheduled to face the Angels on Saturday.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Concedes seven runs in loss to Marlins•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Bailed out by offense Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Takes loss despite strong start against Orioles•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Fans eight in Friday's win•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Scheduled to start Friday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Getting knocked around in spring•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...