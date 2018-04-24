Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Stifles Twins for third win of season

Tanaka (3-2) tossed 6.2 innings of one-run ball en route to a win Monday against the Twins, allowing three hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Tanaka bounced back nicely from a pair of poor appearances, allowing just four men past first base as he stifled the offense for most of the night. He perhaps could've gone deeper into the game, leaving after just 91 pitches, but he still delivered his deepest start of the season. Tanaka allowed 12 total runs over the aforementioned pair of outings, but he's delivered quality starts in his other three despite his 5.28 ERA. He's next scheduled to face the Angels on Saturday.