Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Strikes out eight in no-decision
Tanaka struck out eight and walked one in five innings against the Mets on Friday, allowing one run on one hit in a no-decision.
Tanaka gave up a leadoff homer to Brandon Nimmo and didn't allow a single hit thereafter, leaving the game after five with an apparent hamstring injury. Tanaka hasn't lost a game in his last nine starts, and he's gone at least five innings in all 13 starts this season. His 4.58 ERA is still a bit high, but he has a good 1.09 WHIP to go along with a 73:19 K:BB in 72.2 innings. Were he to make his next start, it would be a matchup with the Rays at home.
