Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Strikes out eight Tuesday
Tanaka (9-2) earned the win against the Orioles on Tuesday, recording eight strikeouts and allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings.
Tanaka hasn't allowed a run in his last two starts (15 innings), while giving up only six hits and three walks. The 29-year now has a 3.84 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 100:25 K:BB across 98.1 innings, and will hope to continue this stellar stretch at Boston on Sunday.
