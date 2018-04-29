Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Strikes out nine in Saturday's win
Tanaka (4-2) picked up the win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings while striking out nine.
A Zack Cozart solo shot in the fifth inning was the only blemish on Tanaka's ledger for the night, as he threw 59 of 88 pitches for strikes while generating 14 swinging strikes en route to a season high in Ks. The right-hander will take a 4.27 ERA into his next start Thursday on the road against the Astros.
