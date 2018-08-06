Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Strikes out nine in short outing

Tanaka allowed one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out nine across 4.2 innings Sunday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Tanaka struck out nine batters for the third time this season, but couldn't work efficiently enough to escape the fifth inning. He uncharacteristically failed to consistently find the strike zone -- he began only 6 of the 21 batters he faced with a strike -- and the Red Sox fouled off 20 of his offerings, both of which played a part in his short outing. However, the only run he allowed came on a solo home run by Mookie Betts, a problem that has plagued him all season, illustrated by his 1.66 HR/9. That hasn't stopped him from providing value however, highlighted by a 1.07 WHIP and 109 strikeouts across 103 innings.