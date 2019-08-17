Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Strikes out only two in win

Tanaka allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts across 6.1 innings while taking a victory against the Indians on Friday.

The right-hander has been inconsistent during the second half, and his strikeouts are down since the end of June, but he's been very good in his last two outings, both of which he won. Tanaka has yielded two runs in his last 14.1 innings (1.26 ERA), which has lowered his ERA nearly half a run. Hopefully this continues, but keep in mind, because of a few really poor outings, Tanaka owns a 6.92 ERA and only 32 strikeouts in 52 innings over his last 10 starts. Overall, he has a 4.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 144 innings this season. Tanaka will face the Athletics on the road in his next start Thursday.