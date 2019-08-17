Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Strikes out only two in win
Tanaka allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts across 6.1 innings while taking a victory against the Indians on Friday.
The right-hander has been inconsistent during the second half, and his strikeouts are down since the end of June, but he's been very good in his last two outings, both of which he won. Tanaka has yielded two runs in his last 14.1 innings (1.26 ERA), which has lowered his ERA nearly half a run. Hopefully this continues, but keep in mind, because of a few really poor outings, Tanaka owns a 6.92 ERA and only 32 strikeouts in 52 innings over his last 10 starts. Overall, he has a 4.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 144 innings this season. Tanaka will face the Athletics on the road in his next start Thursday.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Cruises to eighth victory•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Start moved to Sunday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Shaky outing vs. Baltimore•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Start shortened by delay•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Hit hard in loss•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Picks up seventh win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...