Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Strikes out seven in fourth defeat
Tanaka (3-4) was saddled with the loss in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat by the Padres, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits over six innings. He struck out seven and walked two.
Tanaka got into immediate trouble in the first inning, when he gave up four runs on a Manny Machado single and a three-run homer by Eric Hosmer. He steadied until the sixth, when he was nicked for one more tally on a Greg Garcia RBI bunt single. The 30-year-old now has a 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 65:17 K:BB and lines up to face the Toronto on the road next Tuesday.
