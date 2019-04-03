Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Strikes out seven in no-decision

Tanaka gave up one run on eight hits and no walks across 6.2 innings during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Tigers. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Tanaka allowed just a sixth-inning run on back-to-back doubles by Jeimer Candelario and John Hicks. The 30-year old right-hander has a 1.46 ERA on the young season and is next slated to face the Astros on the road Monday.