Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Struggles again Friday
Tanaka allowed four runs on eight hits with zero walks and six strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Friday.
Although he avoided a loss, Tanaka continued his second half of the year struggle Friday night. While he is 5-3 since the All-Star break, Tanaka also owns a 5.78 ERA in the last 12 starts, which has increased his ERA nearly a full run over the last two months. He is 10-8 with a 4.60 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 141 strikeouts in 172 innings this season. Tanaka will get another crack at the Blue Jays in his next outing Friday at home.
