Tanaka allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks across four innings during the Yankees' 14-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He struck out three.

The Yankees recorded three errors in the field, which skewed the box score. Nonetheless, Tanaka labored through 91 pitches (55 for strikes). It is an uncharacteristic conclusion to a strong bounce-back campaign for the Japanese 31-year-old. Tanaka finishes with a 3.56 ERA over 48 innings.