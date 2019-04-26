Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Struggles in loss

Tanaka (2-2) took the loss against the Angels on Friday, giving up six runs (five earned) on six hits over 5.2 innings, striking out two and walking three as the Yankees fell 11-5.

Tanaka gave up no runs through his first four innings, but he lost control of the contest in the fifth, as the Angels battered him for four of his five earned runs in that frame. The outing shot his ERA from 2.76 to 3.29 to go along with a 1.29 WHIP through 35 innings. The right-hander will look to bounce back in his next start, which will see him take on the Diamondbacks in a road matchup on Wednesday.