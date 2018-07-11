Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Struggles in return from DL

Tanaka did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's loss to the Orioles, allowing three runs on six hits over 4.1 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Tanaka required 80 pitches to record only 10 outs, and gave up yet another home run Tuesday to bring his season total to 17 allowed over 77 innings. The 29-year-old has a 4.68 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 78:21 K:BB, and lines up to close the first half at Cleveland on Sunday.