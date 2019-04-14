Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Struggles in series finale
Tanaka (1-1) took his first loss of the season after surrendering five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over four innings Sunday against the White Sox.
The Yankees handed Tanaka an early 2-0 lead, but the wheels fell off for the right-hander in the fourth inning when he gave up a grand slam to Tim Anderson. Tanaka allowed another run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly to fight. The 30-year-old held opposing teams to just one run in each of his first three starts of 2019, so even after a rough outing, he sits with a 3.22 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 22.2 innings. Tanaka will aim for a better result in his next appearance Saturday against Kansas City.
