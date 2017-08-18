Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Successfully throws bullpen session

Tanaka (shoulder) threw a 37-pitch bullpen session Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Tanaka's workout went as planned, as it's now expected that he'll come off the disabled list to start one of the games in next week's series against the Tigers. Although Tanaka's season has been subpar (4.92 ERA and 1.28 WHIP), his performance was trending in the right direction before he hit the DL. In five games since the All-Star break, Tanaka posted a 3.13 ERA and struck out 38 batters over 31.2 innings.