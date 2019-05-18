Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Suffers shin contusion

Tanaka was pulled from Saturday's game against the Rays with a right shin contusion, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Tanaka threw six scoreless innings but was pulled after throwing just 88 pitches after taking a groundball off his leg. X-rays were negative, and he suffered nothing worse than a bruise. It's not yet clear if the injury is serious enough to delay his next start.

