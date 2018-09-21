Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Surrenders five earned

Tanaka allowed five earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three across four innings Thursday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Tanaka never got comfortable on the mound, allowing at least one earned run in three of the four innings he completed. It was his highest earned run total since August 10, and the first time he has not worked at least five innings in his last eight outings. That said, it should be expected that he bounces back in his next start, likely to come Monday at Tampa Bay.