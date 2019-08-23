Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Surrenders five runs in loss

Tanaka (9-7) pitched six innings and took the loss against Oakland on Thursday, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five.

Tanaka entered the game having won his last two starts but couldn't keep the streak going Thursday as he was knocked around early by Oakland. He needed 33 pitches to get through the first inning, giving up three runs on a trio of hits and a pair of walks. He then breezed through a seven-pitch second inning but found himself in trouble again in the third, allowing three straight hits to begin the frame and surrendering two more runs. Although he held the Athletics scoreless on a pair of hits the rest of the way, the early damage proved too much for the Yankees' offense to overcome. Tanaka will try to get back into the win column when he hits the road to face Seattle on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.