Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Tabbed as Game 2 starter
Tanaka was named the starter for Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Twins, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The 30-year-old was shaky over the second half of the season, but will be a part of a three-man rotation for the Yankees in the ALDS alongside James Paxton and Luis Severino with CC Sabathia (rest) unavailable for the opening series. Tanaka carries a 6-4 record with a 5.26 ERA and a 59:15 K:BB since the All-Star break.
