Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Tabbed as Game 3 starter

Manager Joe Girardi said Tanaka will start Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday against the Indians, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Luis Severino failed to get out of the first inning during his first start of the postseason, so the Yankees will give him an extra day off before his next start, slotting Tanaka into the rotation ahead of him. Tanaka struggled to a 4.99 ERA through five September starts, though he did turn in a seven-inning shutout in his last start of the regular season, striking out 15 and allowing just three baserunners.