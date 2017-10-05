Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Tabbed as Game 3 starter
Manager Joe Girardi said Tanaka will start Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday against the Indians, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Luis Severino failed to get out of the first inning during his first start of the postseason, so the Yankees will give him an extra day off before his next start, slotting Tanaka into the rotation ahead of him. Tanaka struggled to a 4.99 ERA through five September starts, though he did turn in a seven-inning shutout in his last start of the regular season, striking out 15 and allowing just three baserunners.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Racks up 15 punchouts Friday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Crushed for seven earned runs in Friday defeat•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Will not start Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Fans eight in 12th win•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Takes 11th loss•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Earns 11th victory•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...