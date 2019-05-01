Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Takes loss against Diamondbacks

Tanaka (2-3) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over four innings, striking out six and walking one as the Yankees fell 3-2.

It was the second straight defeat for the right-hander, who was charged with all three of the Diamondbacks' runs before exiting after four innings and 74 pitches. The outing gives him a 3.92 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP over 39 innings ahead of his next start, which will see him take on the Mariners at home on Tuesday.