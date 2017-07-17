Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Takes loss despite quality start

Tanaka allowed three earned runs over 7.2 innings in Sunday night's loss to the Red Sox. He allowed eight hits and posted a 9:0 K:BB in the game.

Tanaka was effective Sunday after getting hit around in his final start before the All-Star break, but he still took the loss for the third straight start. He will have a chance to break that streak his next time out against a Mariners team he has gone 5-0 against since making his major-league debut in 2014.