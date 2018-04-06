Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Takes loss despite strong start against Orioles

Tanaka (1-1) took the loss despite a quality start on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking none in a 5-2 defeat to the Orioles.

It was a second-straight solid outing for the right-hander, who now has a 2.92 ERA to go along with a microscopic 0.73 WHIP in his first 12 innings to start the season. He's also flashed impressive control, with 15 strikeouts against no walks over that timeframe. Tanaka is coming off an uneven campaign that saw him post a 4.74 ERA but if his work at the outset of 2018 is any indication, he could be getting back to his form of 2016 when he went 14-4 with a 3.07 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP in 199.2 innings.